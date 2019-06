Here are a selection of images from the four days of action which have included a royal visit from CCI four-star long competitor Zara Tindall on Class Affair. Photos by James Hardisty and Simon Hulme.

Bramham 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Bramham 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Bramham 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Bramham 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more