Incredible T20 century for Yorkshire CCC signing Dawid Malan

ENGLAND levelled the T20 series against New Zealand after a tremendous century from Yorkshire signing Dawid Malan.

England won by 76 runs in Napier to set up a decider in the five-game series.

England posted their highest Twenty20 international total as Malan and Eoin Morgan set a host of new records by laying waste to New Zealand's bowlers in Napier.

In a devastating display of hitting from the former Middlesex team-mates, Morgan set a new benchmark for the fastest T20 half-century by an England batsman.

Malan then took over to become just the second England batsman to reach three figures in this format.

Morgan would fall short of his own century when he holed out for 91 from 41 balls in the final over but Malan was unbeaten on 103 from 51 deliveries, the bedrock of England's 241-3 - beating their previous best of 230-8 against South Africa in the 2016 World Twenty20.

Malan caught New Zealand opener Martin Guptill off Sam Curran for 27 as the hosts began their reply.

Chris Jordan claimed the wicket of Tim Seifert in the next over, while Colin De Grandhomme also fell cheaply and Colin Munro (30) was dismissed the next ball to leave the Black Caps 70-4 after seven overs.

Matt Parkinson struck again for his third wicket in the ninth over as he dismissed Daryl Mitchell before Ross Taylor fell for 14 runs off Pat Brown.

New Zealand reached 91-6 at the halfway stage.

England continued to attack and captain Southee became Parkinson's fourth victim, losing his wicket for 39 in the 13th over.

Santner followed for 10 off Sam Curran to leave the hosts 144-8.

Ish Sodhi was run out in the 16th over with New Zealand needing 88 runs with one wicket remaining from 28 balls.

Boult was bowled by Jordan for five as England clinched a 76-run victory with 19 balls remaining to level the five-match series 2-2.