‘Incredible team’ at Pontefract honoured at Racecourse Association Showcase awards

PONTEFRACT Racecourse is celebrating after winning the top accolade at the Racecourse Association’s 10th annual Showcase awards.

As well as being named overall Showcase champion, Pontefract’s Guinness World Record-winning Uniquely Yorkshire raceday wowed the judges in the Events category by creating the world’s biggest image of a whippet made up of racegoers.

Norman Gundill MBE.

Longstanding managing director Norman Gundill MBE said: “We are thrilled to be named as the Showcase Champion Racecourse. To have been named as Champion by a panel of expert judges and amongst our peers means the world.

“I believe that with Pontefract winning the Champion accolade it shows that any racecourse can achieve great things with the right mindset. We’re a proud member of Go Racing in Yorkshire and strive to give our customers the best day out possible. My thanks must go to my incredible team.

“Of all the awards the racecourse has won during my tenure, this certainly means the most. It’s an evening we will never forget.”

Maggie Carver, Racecourse Association chair, added: “I’m absolutely delighted that Pontefract Racecourse has been crowned with our most prestigious accolade, Showcase Champion.

Of all the awards the racecourse has won during my tenure, this certainly means the most. It’s an evening we will never forget. Pontefract managing director Norman Gundill MBE

“This was an exceptional year for Pontefract, having been selected as finalists in three categories. Under the astute leadership of Norman Gundill and Richard Hammill, the racecourse has continued to develop and innovate. In 2019, with both an increase in attendance and racegoer satisfaction scores, Pontefract demonstrated an outstanding raceday experience for customers.

“With record numbers of submissions, the competition in 2019 was the strongest we have seen. Our winners and highly commended have shown exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences.”