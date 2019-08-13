ITV to broadcast Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival live from York Racecourse

Horse racing at York will be broadcast on ITV when it gets under way later this month.

The broadcaster will show every day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival from 1.30pm to 4pm from Wednesday August 21 to Saturday August 24 on ITV.

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani. Credit: ITV.

Broadcast Sports Presenter of the Year winners Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani will host the exclusive coverage live from York.

Joining them for expert analysis every day will be Jason Weaver, with Johnny Murtagh on the Wednesday and Thursday and Kevin Blake on Friday and Saturday.

Oli Bell, Luke Harvey and Matt Chapman will supply all the betting news, with Chris Hughes in the social stable and Richard Hoiles in the commentary box.

Lorraine’s Mark Heyes will join the team from Wednesday to Friday and Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins will join Mr Chapman on Thursday, Ladies Day.

Brough Scott will also be on the podium on Wednesday.

Highlights will include the Juddmonte International Stakes on Wednesday, where the Japanese horse Cheval Grand is set to take on the British favourite Crystal Ocean.

On Thursday, Enable, the superstar filly is set to further her claims as one of the greatest ever in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks and on Friday both Bataash is set to scorch up the Knavesmire in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, while Stradivarius will be out again to try and claim the Stayers million pound bonus with a win in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.

Frankie Dettori could again be the star of the week, riding both Enable and Stradivarius.

The ITV Racing team will have all the action covered and show some memorable features including a Sea the Stars special with jockey Mick Kinane and trainer John Oxx ten years on from the horse winning the Juddmonte, and a feature on the Yorkshire favourite, Borderlescott, who raced 85 times and won the Nunthorpe Stakes in both 2008 and 2009.

There will also be a feature with John Gosden as he remembers the 10th anniversary of the Lloyd-Webber owned Dar Re Mi winning the Yorkshire Oaks.

The Bafta-winning team will visit the Emmerdale set, and will have all the action covered on Ladies Day.

ITV Racing’s Social Stable, a social media hub based at the track, will be linked to all the channel’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles ensuring viewers can get involved in the action.

The coverage will also be on on the ITV Hub, online and on apps, for viewers to watch online.