Jake Dodd fights back in Sheffield to secure GB amateur gold

Jake Dodd put on a sensational comeback at the Great Britain Amateur Championships in Sheffield to win gold in a fight against Team GB’s Will Cawley.

Dodd made a fast start, but the Welshman struggled to land clean punches. This played straight into Cawley’s hands who timed his shots right and seemed to be getting under his opponent’s skin.

In the second round, Dodd suffered an early blow as the referee decided to take away a point for continuously keeping his head down. It was then when the momentum began to shift in favour of Dodd who realised his chances of winning the bout were quickly fading.

The Welshman was relentless in attack and his hard work paid off as the shots began to connect. This continued into the third round which saw Cawley constantly on the back foot.

A 3-2 split decision in favour of Dodd was the eventual result which caused an eruption of noise from the Welsh supporters. Thanks to the victory, Dodd will now be assessed for a place in the Team GB programme.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Great Britain’s fighters Chloe Watson, Hannah Robinson and Ramtin Musah.

However, there was one more shock on the card with England’s Jade Pearce getting the better of Team GB’s Raven Chapman courtesy of a 3-2 split decision.

Pearce made a great start to the bout and was able to land clean shots on her opponent.

Chapman fought back towards the end of the fight however, she left herself with too much to do in order to convince the judges.

The most devastating win of the night had to go to England’s Joe Tyres who comfortably dispatched Dewsbury’s Subaan Ahmed.

Relentless left hooks to the body gave Tyres the perfect start as Ahmed struggled to find an answer.

Aggression levels increased as the Yorkshire boxer tried to find a way back however, this only worked in Tyres’s favour who confirmed an important win in front of a vocal crowd.

Many of these fighters will now have Olympic qualifiers in sight which take place in March at the Copper Box arena in London.