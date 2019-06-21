James Tate has faith in Invincible Army for Royal Ascot finale

JAMES TATE is under no illusion about the scale of the mission facing all-conquering sprinter Invincible Army in today’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes – the centrepiece of Royal Ascot’s finale.

“We’ve had Ascot winners before, but not Royal Ascot winners, and there is a difference,” the Harrogate-born trainer told The Yorkshire Post ahead of the premier race for six-furlong sprinters.

Royal Ascot hopeful Invincible Army won Doncaster's Cammidge Trophy in late March under PJ McDonald.

“It’s not just a Group One race. It’s a Group One race at Royal Ascot. It’s about as big as it gets – and we’re going there with a live chance against a quality field.”

Though Tate is now based in Newmarket where he is regarded as one of the country’s best young trainers, his racing roots are very much in his home county.

His parents, Tom and Hazel, are longstanding trainers from Tadcaster who have enjoyed success under both codes of racing – including Prince Of Johanne’s Royal Ascot victory in 2012.

His uncle, Michael Dickinson, was a groundbreaking National Hunt trainer, saddling the first five home in the 1983 Cheltenham Gold Cup, before switching to the Flat.

Chosir (right) was the last horse to complete the Royal Ascot sprint double when winning the King's Stand Stakes and Diamond Jubilee Stakes in 2003.

Tate also spent his early years in racing working as a qualified vet at the Middleham stables of Mark Johnston who has now saddled more winners than any other trainer in Britain.

It means that he has been receiving regular emails from the legendary Dickinson, now based in the United States, giving very precise instructions about today’s race – and conditions.

However, Tate is confident in his own abilities – he has already walked the track several times this week – and he has every confidence in PJ McDonald, Invincible Army’s jockey, ahead of a race that also features Sands Of Mali from the Malton yard of Richard Fahey. Leyburn-based McDonald was in the saddle when Invincible Army won the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster’s season-opening fixture in late March.

And the faith of Tate, and owner Saeed Manana, was further vindicated when the four-year-old horse burst clear of a high-class field to win the Duke of York Stakes at York’s Dante meeting last month.

Blue Point goes for the Royal Ascot sprint double after landing the King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday under James Doyle.

The victory was further confirmation that McDonald is now established as one of the country’s pre-eminent riders more than a decade after beginning his career over jumps at the same time that Tate was working for the aforementioned Johnston yard.

“The first time I came across PJ was his first ever ride on the Flat for my father-in-law Len Lungo at Ayr,” recalled Tate.

“I also remember him winning the Scottish Grand National in 2007 on Hot Weld for Ferdy Murphy – the horse was previously trained by my father.

“I have always kept an eye on his progress.

“I was really impressed with his riding last year, particularly on Laurens in those big races and especially in France where they beat the very best that the French had to offer.”

McDonald began to ride out for Tate when in Newmarket and their partnership has developed. They’re also relaxed about the late inclusion in the field of Charlie Appleby’s Blue Point who is going for a sprint double after winning the five furlong King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday under James Doyle.

He said: “I’m just concentrating on my own horse and he seems in very good form.

“I’m very happy with my horse and now it’s time for him to take on the best and see if he can beat them.”

As for Blue Point who carries the colours of the Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation, Appleby is hopeful that his runner can match the feat of Australian speedster Choisir who completed the sprint double in 2003.

“We all think it is the right thing to do,” said Appleby.

“He always seems to bring his A-game to Ascot and he broke the track record over six furlongs there a couple of years ago.

“This is his last season in training and he’s only got two more opportunities to run at Ascot – in the Diamond Jubilee and on Champions Day in October.”

It us a big day for the trainer whose 2018 Epsom Derby hero Masar makes a long-awaited injury comeback in the Hardwicke Stakes earlier in the afternoon.

But while the Melbourne Cup-winning Appleby is now used to such success, James Tate will be just happy to get a first Royal Ascot winner as Invincible Army readies for battle.