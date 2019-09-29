Jedd O’Keeffe says top hurdler Sam Spinner ready for novice chasing campaign

HIGH-CLASS hurdler Sam Spinner – one of the standard-bearers for Northern jump racing’s resurgence – could soon make his long-awaited debut over fences.
Jedd O’Keeffe’s stable star enjoyed a tremendous campaign two seasons ago – landing a valuable handicap hurdle at Haydock, and then the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, before finishing fifth when favourite for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
The seven-year-old, owned by Paul and Caron Chapman, was disappointing for much of last season, but proved his talent remains intact when posting a fine effort to fill the runner-up spot behind star stayer Paisley Park on his return to Cheltenham in March under regular rider Joe Colliver.
Leyburn-based O’Keeffe is looking forward to seeing his charge embark on a chasing career in the coming weeks after being encouraged by Sam Spinner’s schooling over obstacles on the Middleham gallops.
He said: “Everything is good with Sam Spinner. He had a schooling session over fences on Friday morning and that went excellently.
“I’m very happy with him and there’s a chance he could make his chasing debut in mid-October.
“I haven’t thought about where we’ll run him yet. We’ll just try to find a suitable race on suitable ground.”