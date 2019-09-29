Jedd O’Keeffe says top hurdler Sam Spinner ready for novice chasing campaign

HIGH-CLASS hurdler Sam Spinner – one of the standard-bearers for Northern jump racing’s resurgence – could soon make his long-awaited debut over fences.

Jedd O’Keeffe’s stable star enjoyed a tremendous campaign two seasons ago – landing a valuable handicap hurdle at Haydock, and then the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, before finishing fifth when favourite for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Sam Spinner and Joe Colliver are poised for a novice chasing campaign.

The seven-year-old, owned by Paul and Caron Chapman, was disappointing for much of last season, but proved his talent remains intact when posting a fine effort to fill the runner-up spot behind star stayer Paisley Park on his return to Cheltenham in March under regular rider Joe Colliver.

Leyburn-based O’Keeffe is looking forward to seeing his charge embark on a chasing career in the coming weeks after being encouraged by Sam Spinner’s schooling over obstacles on the Middleham gallops.

He said: “Everything is good with Sam Spinner. He had a schooling session over fences on Friday morning and that went excellently.

“I’m very happy with him and there’s a chance he could make his chasing debut in mid-October.

“I haven’t thought about where we’ll run him yet. We’ll just try to find a suitable race on suitable ground.”