Jess Learmonth enjoys silver lining at end of brutal Bermuda triathlon

Leeds triathlete Jess Learmonth claimed a silver medal on a course she described as “brutal” at the MS Amlin World Triathon in Bermuda,

It was the 31-year-old’s second medal of the ITU World Triathlon Series 2019, which means she now sits second in the overall standings on 1,781 points, behind American Katie Zaferes who leads with 2,000.

Jess Learmonth.

The 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist led from the start, finishing the swim first before forming part of a leading four which included fellow Brit, Vicky Holland.

But after completing 10 laps on the bike, it was Learmonth who was battling alongside Zaferes at the front, as they embarked on the final 10k run.

Zafares managed to pull away and take the lead, crossing the finish line first in just under two hours. Learmonth came in shortly after to pick up silver, one place better than the third-placed finish she secured at the Daman World Triathlon in Abu Dhabi in March. Canada’s Jo Brown finished in third to claim the final spot on the podium.

After completing the race, Learmonth said: “That course is brutal, so I’m really happy to have hung on for silver.

“The weather conditions weren’t ideal – the rain was torrential in the swim, so I knew I’d have to be careful out on the bike so as not to come off. I’m pleased to come away with a podium (finish) for my efforts.”

It was the ninth time in her career that she had picked up a silver medal, with the first being on June 26, 2016 at the Chateauroux ETU Sprint Triathlon European Championships. British Triathlon performance director, Mike Cavendish, was full of praise for Learmonth. He said: “Jess had a brilliant race today. It shows just how well the last few months of training have gone for her.

“Overall, the team performed very positively and it’s really all about athletes reaching their peak in the summer.

“I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction ahead of our first Olympic selection race in Yokohama.”

The World Triathlon in Yokohama is the next competition on the ITU World Triathlon Series 2019 calendar, beginning on May 8, before heading to Leeds for the AJ Bell World Triathlon on June 8.