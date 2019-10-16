Joe Colliver backing Sam Spinner to shine after Wetherby win

JOCKEY Joe Colliver believes Sam Spinner will be even more effective over three miles after the popular Grade One-winning hurdler made a winning chase debut at Wetherby.

Held up for the first half of the contest, the seven-year-old had plenty of ground to make up leaving the back straight for the final time.

However Colliver’s mount, owned by Caron and Paul Chapman, travelled strongly up the home straight and outjumped the highly-regarded Beakstown at the final fence to the delight of a healthy crowd who had come to support one of Yorkshire’s most popular National Hunt horses.

“We went a good gallop, but that suited him as we know he wants three miles really,” said Sheffield-born Colliver after winning this two and a half mile contest on Jedd O’Keeffe’s stable star.

“He got in tight to a few fences, but it did him the world of good and it will help him learn his job. It looks like he’s going to make it as a chaser and with a bit of luck he might be even better than he was over hurdles.”

Though Cheltenham’s RSA Chase next March is the ultimate target, connections want Sam Spinner to gain jumping experience in the meantime.

“I’m just so pleased he’s made a good start and it looks like he could be the complete chaser,” said a relieved O’Keeffe, speaking from the horse sales at Newmarket. “I think we’ll probably stay up north for the time being. We’ll get him home and make a plan.”

Crievehill won the feature Bobby Renton Chase for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies and his son Sam who was in the saddle.