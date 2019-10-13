Josh Warrington makes big statement of intent in knockout victory over Sofiane Takoucht

Josh Warrington felt like a “man possessed” after a stunning second-round technical knockout victory at the Leeds First Direct Arena last night.

The Leeds Warrior made quick work of his challenger Sofiane Takoucht, with the referee stepping in to stop the bout towards the end of the second round.

Josh Warrington on the attack against Sofiane Takoucht. Picture: Steve Riding.

Warrington had knocked the Frenchman down twice in the second before another flurry of shots was enough for the official to hand victory to the IBF Featherweight champion.

The triumph takes Warrington’s professional record to 30-0 as he now eyes a unification bout next year.

Takoucht barely landed a punch and Warrington said: “I had put pressure on myself to produce a performance but I know I am capable of doing it.

“The way I have been sparring, the way I have been hitting the bag and the way my strength and conditioning has been going – all my records are through the roof.

Josh Warrington with his team after the fight.

“I felt like a man possessed tonight. As soon as I got going, don’t get me wrong he had a bit of thud behind him, but I knew it would take a clean shot to get him rocking.”

After unsuccessful attempts to schedule a unification bout following his victory over Kid Galahad in June, Warrington admitted that he wanted to make a statement against Takoucht on Saturday night.

“When this fight got made, I thought, ‘I am making a statement against this guy.’ This is not going to last long,” said Warrington.

“Fight-night and fight-week, doubts can start creeping in.

Pablo Hernandez carries Josh Warrington's IBF featherweight title belt on the ring walk.

“You have all these little things but when you come into the venue, all those go away.”

The IBF featherweight champion added: “I didn’t want it to be a long, drawn-out night. But when I got into the ring I knew one job needed to be done.

“If you win in style it is a bonus.”