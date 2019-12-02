Josh Warrington on Josh Wale’s radar in potential all-Yorkshire world title fight

New IBO international featherweight champion Josh Wale wants a world title shot against fellow Yorkshireman Josh Warrington.

Father-of-three Wale dominated Ghana’s Felix Williams over 10 rounds on Friday night to claim the African’s International Boxing Organisation (IBO) international featherweight crown.

Josh Warrington defends his IBF world title in October (Picture: Steve Riding)

The former British bantamweight champion from Barnsley, who has fought for European titles in the past, has looked comfortable on his step up the divisions to featherweight.

Wale is set to top the bill at the Barnsley Metrodome in February, but beyond that in 2020, the 31-year-old wants a shot at a world title – the IBF version of which at featherweight is held by Leeds warrior Warrington.

“I’d box anybody, and everyone knows that,” said Wale, who is part of Dennis Hobson’s stable. “Obviously we’re both from Yorkshire, and with me being a massive Barnsley fan, and Josh a massive Leeds fan, it would definitely generate lots of interest.

“Josh has done brilliantly with his career, he’s a world champion and it doesn’t get much better than that.

“If Dennis thinks he can make it happen though then great and I promise you one thing, you wouldn’t need a big ring.”