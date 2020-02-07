Kell Brook sets ‘spectacular’ standard in bid to reinvent himself

Kell Brook is hoping tonight’s fight can reignite a career which has fallen somewhat flat since defeat to Gennady Golovkin at the O2 Arena in 2016.

The former welterweight world champion has been out of the ring for over a year but believes that nothing less than a “spectacular” win can put him firmly back in the world title picture for the welter and super-welter weight divisions.

Kell Brook: Fights for the first time in 14 months in Sheffield tonight.

The Sheffield-born fighter had two comeback fights in 2018 after over a year out of the ring. He dispatched Siarhei Rabchenka in convincing style, but his less-than-convincing points win against Michael Zerafa left many wondering if that would be the 33-year-old’s last bout.

With plenty of miles on the clock, Brook believes that tonight is the perfect opportunity to silence the critics.

“It’s got to be spectacular. You’ve got to go away and think ‘he’s back better than ever.’ That’s what I want people to say. I want to be the name on everybody’s lips,” said Brook.

Brook faces American Mark DeLuca at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena.

DeLuca, a former marine, has only been defeated once in his career, a points loss which he avenged later in the same year, and has never been stopped.

But if Brook is serious about becoming a two-weight world champion, he should be dismissing DeLuca with ease.

Not that Brook is taking the fight lightly: “Dominic (Ingle) has seen the guy fight live a few times, it is a hard fight,” added Brook.

“He’s tough, he’s an ex-marine, he’s obviously into his fitness. He’s very determined. He knows this is a chance to make a name for himself. He’s going to give it his all.”

Since becoming welterweight world champion in 2015, Brook has lost twice, breaking both of his orbital bones in consecutive fights, an injury which is sure to knock the confidence out of any fighter. But he insists the injury is behind him, and his aim now is to become a two-weight world champion: “I want

whoever holds a belt, I want to be a two-time world champion this year.”

“I could do welterweight. For the right fight, I’ll do welterweight. It would have to be a meaningful fight.

Sheffield’s Kid Galahad is also in action tonight in an IBF featherweight world title final eliminator against Claudio Marrero of the Dominican Republic.