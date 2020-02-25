Kildisart in running for Cheltenham as Catterick waits

Kildisart has put himself firmly on course for the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with a pleasing run at Kempton.

Trainer Ben Pauling was delighted with the eight-year-old’s timely effort to finish a staying-on fifth to Mister Malarky in Saturday’s Grade Three Betway Handicap Chase.

Kildisart will therefore return to Cheltenham, where he ran a creditable race to finish fourth to Defi Du Seuil in the JLT Novices’ Chase last March.

“He’s come out of his race at Kempton brilliantly,” said Pauling.

“I was very happy with him, and it’s all gearing up now for the Ultima.

“I’m really looking forward to getting him out at Cheltenham. That was much more like him. He finished very well, after struggling to go the early gallop on that tighter track.”

Kildisart holds an entry in the Randox Health Grand National –as does stablemate Le Breuil, who is also currently in both the Ultima and the Kim Muir Challenge Cup at Cheltenham.

Pauling has yet to confirm definite plans for Le Breuil, and has given him entries in both the William Hill Leading Racecouse Bookmaker Premier Chase at Kelso and the 888Sport Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster on Saturday.

“I’m not sure where we’ll go with him,” he said. “He’s entered this weekend. I will take a view where he goes in the next few days. Obviously, he’s near favourite for the Kim Muir. I’ll be giving serious thought as to where he goes – but he’s in great form.”

Officials at Catterick are confident Tuesday’s meeting will survive an 8am inspection.

A covering of snow at the track on Monday morning had thawed out by early afternoon - on ground already described as heavy.

With no more snow forecast and Catterick’s quick-draining nature, however, clerk of the course Fiona Needham has explained she is erring on the side of caution by calling the inspection. “The course is green at the minute (2pm Monday) – there is still a bit of snow about, but it has almost gone,” said Needham.

“Yesterday afternoon we had dried out quite a bit – and we do drain very well here, so I think we should be fine.

“I left it as heavy yesterday, but there probably were a few soft patches – so unless we get something not forecast, I think we should be fine.”