Kinross is hoping to create Group One history on the all-weather at Newcastle

KINROSS will test his Classic credentials in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle tonight.

Kinross was a wide margin winner at Newmarlet on his racecourse debut under Harry Bentley.

Saved over from Doncaster’s abandoned meeting last Saturday, the Group One now has a far more competitive feel to it, after only two trainers – Aidan O’Brien and Andrew Balding – were originally scheduled to be involved.

Kinross was due to run at Newbury last weekend – but with that meeting lost to the weather also, trainer Ralph Beckett now hopes to win the first Group One to be staged on an all-weather surface in Britain.

Kinross will be ridden by Harry Bentley, who said: “I’m really looking forward to it, and he deserves people to be talking about him after his first run at Newmarket, where he did everything right – we’ll get to see how he builds on that effort.

“He’s an exciting prospect – a horse you look forward to riding, for sure – but he’s in at the deep end, up against class horses, and we’ll see how good he is.

“It will be different conditions to Newmarket, a furlong further on a different surface, so we’ll see how he reacts to it all. He’ll have been on the woodchip at home, which isn’t all-weather admittedly, but there is a trotting ring that has an all-weather, so he will have been on it at some stage.”

Emma Lavelle is hoping to give her stable star Paisley Park a racecourse gallop next week.

The seven-year-old was unbeaten in five starts last term, culminating in his memorable triumph over Jedd O’Keeffe’s Sam Spinner in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham in March. Lavelle reports preparations to be going well ahead of Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle on November 29.

Former jump jockey Tjade Collier is due to saddle his first runners as a trainer tomorrow.

Previously associated with Sue and Harvey Smith, Collier now has eight horses in trianing at his Wilsden stables.

He is due to run Ladronne, and stablemate Silver Twister, in a conditional riders’ race at Ayr.