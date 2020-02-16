Kyle Edmund ends long wait for tournament glory in New York

Kyle Edmund claimed his first tournament victory in nearly two years at the New York Open last night.

The 25-year-old from Beverley, who succeeded Andy Murray as British No 1 in 2018 before an injury-precipitated fall down the rankings, defeated Italy’s Andreas Seppi 7-5 6-1 in last night’s final.

The British No 3 clinched his first ATP Tour title in 2018 when he won the European Open in Antwerp.

That came at the end of a year in which he reached the semi-final of the Australian Open and climbed into the world’s top 20 for the first time.

Back then, he was seen as the heir apparent to Murray, who was stricken with injury as Edmund powerfully moved into contention in the biggest tournaments.

However, niggling injuries held him back last year and he also made a first-round exit in the first grand slam of the year in Melbourne last month.

Edmund has been overtaken by Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie in the rankings, but he has returned to form playing in the Nassau Coliseum in the United States.

Prior to his final victory over veteran Italian Seppi last night, he had moved within one win of a second career ATP Tour title with a 6-1 6-4 success over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Edmund required only 72 minutes against the Serbian sixth seed.

Edmund, seeded eighth, said: “This is great to be back in a final, playing the matches you want to be playing.

“I obviously want to go all the way, but I’m enjoying my tennis. I’ve kept improving and learning with each match.”

He won the first five games as he eased through the first set.Kecmanovic, ranked 54th in the world, stayed with Edmund in the second set until the Briton broke to love to go 5-4 up before serving out the match.

In the final against Seppi, Edmund broke in the 12th game to claim the first set 7-5.

He then raced into a 3-0 lead in the second set by breaking Seppi in the second game.

A marathon fourth game which saw both men have at least four chances to win the game, was eventually won on serve by Seppi.

But after holding his next service game, Edmund broke Seppi again for a commanding 5-1 lead and closed out the victory with a comfortable hold in the seventh game.