Kyle Edmund ranked 30th for Wimbledon

YORKSHIRE’S Kyle Edmund has been announced as the 30th seed for Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old British No 1, who lived and trained in Beverley as a youngster, will hope to go further than last year when he reached the third round only to be beaten in four sets by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Elsewhere, eight-time champion Roger Federer has been seeded ahead of great rival Rafael Nadal for what will be his 21st appearance at SW19.

Wimbledon is unique among the grand slams in having a formula to calculate seedings giving weight to grass-court performances, and Federer will be the No 2 seed and Nadal third in the rankings in a reversal of their world ranking positions.

That means Nadal, who was critical of the system in an interview with Spanish TV on Tuesday, is guaranteed to be in the same half of the draw as either Federer or top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson is seeded fourth, well ahead of his ranking of eight, after reaching the final for the first time last year, with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas all bumped down one place.

Kei Nishikori, John Isner and Karen Khachanov round off the top 10 while British number one Kyle Edmund is seeded 30th, one place above his ranking.

The women’s seedings are the same as the rankings, with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty top of the pile for the first time at a grand slam ahead of Naomi Osaka.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber is seeded fifth, Serena Williams 11th and British No 1 Johanna Konta 19th.

Konta suffered a significant setback in her preparations for Wimbledon when she lost in straight sets to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the third round at Eastbourne yesterday.

The British No 1 will therefore enter Wimbledon having played only four grass-court matches, after also being eliminated at the second-round stage in Birmingham last week.

She led by a break in the first set before eventually succumbing 6-3 6-2, missing out on a quarter-final clash against Alize Cornet.

Konta made a promising start against world No 62 Jabeur, in moving 3-2 ahead but her opponent immediately broke back and seized the momentum to ease to victory.

She also played as though hesitant on a surface that had been rained on, and struggled to convince with her serve.