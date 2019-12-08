Leeds boxer Hopey Price delivers winning blow to beat Swedi Mohamed in Diriyah

Leeds teenager Hopey Price claimed his second professional win on the Joshua-Ruiz undercard as he stopped Tanzania’s Swedi Mohamed in the third round.

The Youth Olympic champion defied rainy conditions to dominate his match against Mohamed, who entered the bout on the back of three straight professional losses.

A long left hand in the third round set up a flurry of punches which left the outclassed Mohamed back-pedalling and inspired the referee’s somewhat premature intervention to stop the fight

It was a memorable occasion for the youngster, fighting among the glitz and the glamour on the undercard of the Ruiz-Joshua world title fight, something that didn’t pass the West Yorkshire fighter by.

Afterwards, via his Twitter feed, he said: “It is a night I will never forget.”

Price will come quickly back down to earth as he dreams of major bouts of his own in the future.

He is already pencilled in to contest his third professional bout in Bethnal Green, London, which is scheduled to take place later this month on Thursday, December 19.