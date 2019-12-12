Leeds boxer Jodie Wilkinson sets sights on next year for return to ring

National Champion Jodie Wilkinson will not return to the ring in 2019 despite efforts to schedule a bout before the end of the year.

Wilkinson was booked to fight Team GB’s Kerry Davis at the Great Britain Championships in Sheffield two weeks ago, but a late injury to her opponent forced the fight to be called off.

I will be starting off on the development programme so I’m going in the right direction. I will train hard and hopefully they will see something in me. Jodie Wilkinson

The Leeds-based boxer said: “I’m obviously really gutted. I have been training really hard for this fight. Obviously injuries happen so it’s not her fault but it would have been good to be on the show.”

Wilkinson will now set her sights on 2020.

The GB Championships in Sheffield provided an opportunity for non-GB boxers to secure an assessment for a possible place on the Olympic programme.

And although Wilkinson may have had her fight called off, the 22-year-old said she has already completed her assessments and won’t miss out as a result of the cancellation.

She said: “I’ve done my assessments after winning at the National Championships. I have already been told I’ve got on the development programme and I’m just waiting to start.

“I will be starting off on the development programme so I’m going in the right direction. I will train hard and hopefully they will see something in me.”

Wilkinson also revealed she has spent time working with the current Great Britain squad saying: “I’ve been training alongside them, sparring alongside them.

“It’s always good to be training with the best. I’m not a million miles behind them and, hopefully, with full-time training I will get there.”