Leeds Chiefs coach Sam Zajac back on familiar ice intent on taming Telford Tigers

SAM ZAJAC spent three enjoyable years playing for Telford Tigers, winning two league titles and a cup under coach Tom Watkins.

Those heady days came when the Shropshire-based club were playing in the English Premier League, a previous incarnation of the second tier of the British game.

Leeds Chiefs' Steven Moore, far right, tries to get a shot on the Sheffield Steeldogs goal during last Sunday's NIHL National curtain-raiser. Picture Cerys Molloy.

The EPL came to an end after 20 years in the summer of 2017, effectively leaving a void in the sport in this country that English Ice Hockey Association administrators struggled to fill.

After two years of a makeshift league structure which saw North and South divisions filled with often mis-matched teams, the new NIHL National division came into being this summer.

Many heralded the new division as a welcome return to the old EPL standard – albeit with less imports – but one which has brought together 10 evenly-matched teams thought capable of beating anyone else on any given night.

While defenceman Zajac headed back to his native north east to spend a couple of seasons with hometown team Whitley Bay, Watkins remained at Telford as head coach.

And, after Zajac’s transition into coaching was confirmed earlier this summer as the first player-coach of Leeds Chiefs, he is hoping to teach his old master a few tricks when the two come head-to-head on Sunday.

After last week’s baptism of fire for the Chiefs in the NIHL National curtain-raiser against Sheffield Steeldogs which saw them edged out 3-1, Zajac’s team remain on the road for their next nine fixtures while work continues on their new Elland Road rink.

Lack of preparation due to not having their own rink to practice out of was partly to blame for the setback at Ice Sheffield, but further training this week have helped build on the promising first showing that the Chiefs produced.

And while he will understandably have nothing but admiration and respect for his opposite number on Sunday, Zajac is also happy to upset him.

“They are a very well-coached team,” said Zajac. “Tom has been around for years and I’ve got a lot of respect for him.

“He has stuck with Telford through some lean times, but he’s also been there for the good times. He’s well-respected in the room and he likes to play the game a certain way which I actually really liked playing when I was there under him.

“I played for him for three years and we had a lot of success and when you’re successful you then try to cherry pick the reasons you were successful.

“I like the way that he structures his teams and his man-management skills are great – I really enjoyed playing under him for three years.

“And there will probably be little things that I’ve picked up from him during that time, probably things I never even thought about where they had come from and they’ll have come from him.”

As was the case with Sheffield, Zajac is anticipating another stern test for his team.

“What we’ve been preaching to the guys is that there are not going to be any easy games in this division,” he added.

“Every team you look at when you start breaking them down early in the week ahead of the weekend, they all have good players, they all have good depth.

“There’s also lots of good goaltending around the league and some good imports sprinkled about, so we know it is going to be tough every weekend.”