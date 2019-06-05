Leeds Rhinos earn Superleague seal of approval in netball

The city of Leeds is to get another top-tier sports team.

Leeds Rhinos Netball have been granted a licence to play in the Vitality Superleague – the top echeclon of women’s netball in Great Britain – from January, 2021.

Leeds Rhinos director of netball Anna Carter in her Yorkshire Jets days (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The award comes as recognition for all the hard work put into growing the sport and the talent pathways put in place by a club that was only launched in 2017.

It also marks a return to the top table of netball for the region, following England Netball’s decision after the 2016 season to revoke the Superleague licence of Yorkshire Jets after just two seasons.

Rhinos Netball will play their home games at a range of venues across the county, including Leeds Beckett University, Sheffield EIS, and the First Direct Arena. The medium-term ambition of the club is to play in a new indoor venue in the city of Leeds.

Since its launch in 2017, Leeds Rhinos Netball – a self-funded organisation – has delivered training hubs, camps and workshops under the guidance of their Director of Netball, Anna Carter.

Superleague is the icing on the cake and we can’t wait to play our part in the competition. Anna Carter

This year their Under-19s team came fourth in its maiden season in the National League and the Rhinos’ Netball Academy now has approximately 180 athletes involved with a further 200 across their community programme.

Carter said: “We are delighted with this news. It follows lots of hard work from a lot of people delivering our programmes and working on the application.

“Superleague is the icing on the cake and we can’t wait to play our part in the competition. We know that the time will fly by and the lead-in will give us an opportunity to plan well for a successful entry into the league.”

The ascenscion of the Rhinos in such a short space of time comes at the perfect juncture.

Netball is a sport on the rise, both in terms of participation and exposure. There was a 44 per cent increase in participation at grass roots level last year, an elevation hastened in part by England’s gold-medal winning performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games while the World Cup takes place in Liverpool next month. Vitality Superleague also has a strong broadcast relationship with Sky Sports.

Leeds Rhinos rugby club – which is also home to mens, womens and Wheelchair Rugby League teams – got involved in 2017 to help grow the sport and deliver a Superleague franchise.

Gary Hetherington, chief executive of Leeds Rhinos, said: “The growth in both programmes is incredible and down to the hard work and dedication of the Leeds Rhinos Netball team, the majority of whom are passionate volunteers.

“There is a lot of synergy between our sports with the strength of Rugby League and Netball coming from the grassroots of the game. Through the work of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation we are able to use sport to inspire people, young and old, to get active and involved in sport and having netball as part of that offering is a major boost to the opportunities we can offer.

“This news is well-timed, building on that success and giving Leeds Rhinos Netball time to plan towards the first Superleague game in 18 months’ time. In Anna Carter, the club has an outstanding coach and sport administrator.”

Mark Evans, chair of VNSL Board, said, “Leeds Rhinos Netball submitted a very strong and comprehensive bid across all areas, we are delighted to have such a strong and established brand on board as we strive to professionalise and commercialise the game at club level.

“2021 is not that far ahead and it will give the Rhinos vital time to prepare to mount a strong challenge from the outset.

“I am delighted that Leeds and Yorkshire will soon have elite club netball back on its doorstep team able to inspire and excite the growing number of netball fans from all over the region.”