Leeds schoolboy gymnast Harry Hepworth cock-a-hoop with British Championships gold medal

Cookridge gymnast Harry Hepworth claimed a gold medal at the 2019 Artistic British Championships in Liverpool over the weekend.

Leeds Gymnastics Club star Hepworth was crowned under-16 champion on the rings at the championship which took place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. The Prince Henry’s Grammar School student also came third in the all-around competition and claimed bronze on parallel bars.

Elissa Downie on floor during day four of the Gymnastics British Championships 2019 at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Fifteen-year-old Hepworth said: “It’s been a great weekend. I loved performing my rings routine and winning gold. It was a bit nerve-wracking competing in front of such a big crowd but I’m super happy with how I’ve done and hope to compete internationally in the future.”

The major event saw 490 participants from 91 clubs take part in the four-day gymnastics spectacular, with youngsters travelling from all across the UK. The age of the gymnasts taking part in the championships ranged from 11 to 33. Competitors also included five-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock MBE, who successfully defended his British pommel horse title. Also competing was former European champion and newly crowned British all-around champion Ellie Downie, along with four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane, who returned from injury to take silver on floor.

Jane Allen, chief executive of British Gymnastics, said: “It’s been a remarkable four days at this year’s Artistic British Championships in Liverpool. I’ve really enjoyed seeing so many of the established names sharing the Arena with up-and-coming stars.

“The talent on display has been phenomenal and I’m very excited to see what the future looks like for gymnastics in Britain. Liverpool has once again staged an outstanding event and I’m thrilled that the city will play host to the World Championships when its staged in Britain in 2022.”