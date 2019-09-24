Leeds warrior Josh Warrington set for 2020 Elland Road showdown

PROMOTER FRANK Warren is planning for IBF Featherweight Champion Josh Warrington to fight at Elland Road again in 2020.

Promoter Frank Warren. PIC: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

The Leeds warrior won his world title at the home of Leeds United, a club Warrington has supported all his life, with a stunning victory over Lee Selby in May 2018.

He has since successfully defended his title against former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton and the previously-unbeaten Kid Galahad.

The 28-year-old will launch a third defence of his title at the Leeds Arena on October 12 as he prepares to face the unheralded Sofiane Takoucht.

Warrington has been keen for a unification bout for a number of months but so far those plans have evaded him.

“We tried to make a unification for Josh, we tried Oscar Valdez, we tried Leo Santa Cruz. Now you’ve got Shakur Stevenson fighting for the vacant title," said promoter Warren.

“So he’s taken the next highest available contender of the IBF rankings, hopefully he comes through that fight.

“Then we’re looking in the New Year to make some sort of unification or a big fight.

“We wanna go back to Leeds United’s ground, Elland Road, get another big fight there."

Warrington will take his pro record to 30-0-0 with a victory over Takoucht, who has won 35 of his 39 professional bouts.

And Warren has revealed that WBC Featherweight Champion, Gary Russell, could be Warrington's 31st opponent if he comes through next month's fight unscathed.

“We’ll look at that and, if Gary Russell’s around, maybe that’s one we can make, but we definitely – Josh more importantly – want a unification.

“And if he’s got to jump up a weight, he’ll do that as well.”

Meanwhile, Warren does not want to see a rematch between Warrington and Galahad after the Sheffield-based fighter appealed to the IBF following his defeat in June.

Warrington won the contest on a split decision but following Galahad's appeal, he has been handed a final eliminator against Claudio Marrero.

“It’s ridiculous, how can a guy go in for an eliminator when he’s just been beaten, I don’t get that," added Warren.

“Who knows what goes on behind the scenes and where these guys make these decisions. For me it’s crazy stuff, I don’t get that at all in any shape or form.

“He’s horrible to watch, he didn’t come to win that fight, to rip that crown of him, he come to fiddle him out of it.

“Josh got frustrated in some ways with all the holding and all the grabbing, do we wanna see that again? I don’t think so.”