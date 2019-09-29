Leeds waves riders off on final stint of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships

The city of Leeds saw off the men's elite cyclists on the final day of the UCI Road World Championships.

It is only the third time that the series has been held in the UK and city leaders said it had been "another great sporting day in Leeds".

Team GB sign on for the start of the mens elite road race in Leeds. Tony Johnson.

Riders were away from Millennium Square at a little later than the planned 9am this morning, but the start was attended by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor, leader of Leeds City Council Coun Judith Blake and chief executive of Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan.

They were joined by junior riders Finn Coll and Tom Perry of Valley Striders Cycling Club for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting before the race started.

Coun Blake said: "Thanks to everyone involved for another great sporting day in Leeds and Yorkshire as the eyes of the world watched another amazing event in our city and county. Despite the early start and the wet weather the crowds turned out to see the world's best in action on our roads, reinforcing once again what a great sporting city Leeds is.

"The success of the UCI Road World Championships and the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International has been the perfect end to an incredible year of sporting events in Leeds, following on from the Tour de Yorkshire, the World Triathlon Series, the Cricket World Cup and the unforgettable Ashes Test match, so thanks to all who made it so memorable."

Crowds in Leeds for the start of the men's elite road race on day nine of the UCI 2019 Cycling Road World Championship from Leeds to Harrogate. Tony Johnson

The Leeds Festival of Cycling Fan Zone was also open all day at Leeds Dock, showing the racing and offering a range of cycling activities for people of all ages.

Earlier, organisers had had to change the route due to bad weather.

The fans zone in Harrogate was closed, due to the sodden ground and riders were warned to be cautious as they battled torrential rain and very wet roads.

The route was altered from Bishopdale Beck just outside Aysgarth, and riders were sent east up Temple Bank and along the A684 to Leyburn where the race continued as normal.