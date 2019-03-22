Leeds youngsters given chance to try out NFL’s flag football

Three Leeds schools are going deep into the end zone to take part in NFL UK’s flag football programme.

American football’s no-tackle initiative for schoolchildren was launched in November, 2017, at the John Charles Centre for Sport. Hundreds of pupils took part with the programme reaching 10,000 children across eight UK cities.

Leeds schoolchildren try out the NFL UK's flag football programme.

That first year led to a 73 per cent increase in British schoolchildren exceeding the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) recommended guidelines of exercising for an hour every day.

And three Leeds schools are back for more – Middleton St. Mary’s Primary School, Ebor Gardens Academy and Thorpe Primary School.

Britain’s talent of tomorrow has no shortage of inspiration, with several high-profile Brits successfully plying their trade in the NFL, including Jay Ajayi, who won the Super Bowl in 2018, and Efe Obada, who was named NFC Defensive ‘Player of the Week’ last season.

The NFL Flag presented by Subway tournament takes place from April to June with regional group stages. The winner of each regional competition will earn their place in the annual national final, the ‘Summer Bowl’, in London this summer.

To participate in American football this academic year you must have registered for NFL Flag presented by Subway and arrange a training date that is no later than March 29, 2019. Register at https://nflflag.com/register