Legend Tiger’s ready to roll at Cheltenham Festival

Dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll is firmly on course for the Cheltenham Festival following his comeback run at the weekend – and he could be seen again next season.

The 10-year-old has a deep history with the Prestbury Park track, beginning with victory in the 2014 Triumph Hurdle before going on to add the 2017 National Hunt Chase and the last two renewals of the Glenfarclas Chase over the cross-country course.

Tiger Roll will again be on cross-country duty as he continues to build towards his hat-trick bid at Aintree in April, and trainer Gordon Elliott was thrilled with his fifth place in the Boyne Hurdle on Sunday, where he was making a belated start to his campaign following injury.

He said: “I was very happy with the way he ran on Sunday and he’s come out of the race very well.

“He’d be the one horse we’re all looking forward to running in Cheltenham.

“I was actually worried he might not run as well with the way the ground was in Navan, but I thought he showed a lot of zest – he looked the winner between the third-last and the second-last and just got tired.

“It was great to see him come back and run so well. He’ll probably go to Cheltenham for a school between now and the Festival and it’s all systems go.”

Tiger Roll boasts an official rating of 171, a mark which theoretically would put him right in the mix for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, Elliott believes a return to regulation fences would not inspire the Authorized gelding, who now seemingly saves his best for the cross-country and National tests.

Asked which race he would plump for if there was not a cross-country race at Cheltenham, Elliott said: “I probably wouldn’t run him at all.

“We might run him in Punchestown this year, but for me, if he ran in a Gold Cup I don’t think he’d even go a circuit – I just think he’s that type of horse.

“I know his rating suggests he should be bang there in it, but I just think he likes doing different things.

“He’s only 10 years of age and Gigginstown aren’t buying any new horses at the moment, so if he’s in one piece at the end of the season, there’s no reason why he won’t come back and have another go at the cross country.

“With these horses it’s day by day, so it’s hard to know about next season, but it would be great to have him again.”

Elliott also revealed he would not swap “forgotten horse” Delta Work for any other in next month’s Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The seven-year-old was edged into third in last year’s RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase at the Festival, but he has come of age in fine style this term, winning two of his three starts.

Victorious in the Savills Chase and the Irish Gold Cup, Delta Work now boasts five Grade One wins on his CV – and Elliott believes he will be perfectly suited by three and a quarter miles at Prestbury Park.

He said: “He’s all set for the Gold Cup. I don’t think he’s done much wrong over the last couple of seasons – he was lame after Down Royal (when he was beaten on his seasonal bow) and was just beaten in the RSA last year.

“It just didn’t work out for him in Cheltenham last season. It was probably my own fault, as I didn’t run him between Christmas and the RSA and he seems to be a horse that runs better when he runs more often.

“I think he’s made for the race. His style of racing will suit – going three-mile-two.

“He probably is a bit of a forgotten horse. He’s won five or six Grade Ones and gets the job done.”

Elliott certainly knows what it takes to the win the Gold Cup, having sent out Don Cossack to lift the prize in 2016, but he has plenty of respect for Delta Work’s likely Cheltenham rivals.

“It would be great to win another Gold Cup. You have to respect whatever Willie Mullins runs and I’d say he’s the biggest danger. Al Boum Photo and (the Nicky Henderson-trained) Santini are probably the two horses you’d respect most.

“I tend to worry about my own horses and let everybody else worry about theirs.

“I wouldn’t swap my horses, but I’m sure if you asked five or six other trainers they’d say the same.”

Jack Kennedy has ridden Delta Work to his last two wins, but he is currently on the sidelines with a broken femur, meaning a new rider will be required at Cheltenham.

Elliott said: “Jack was awesome on him the last day. The ride he gave him that day, Ruby Walsh at his best would have been proud of it.

“I’d say anyone could ride him. It will be one of three or four lads that will ride him and we’ll see what happens. We won’t make any decision yet.”

Jessica Harrington is confident Supasundae can make his presence felt in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

“He’s in great form and I was absolutely thrilled with the way he ran in Leopardstown. He got off to a very slow start this year and he’ll come on a ton for that,” said the trainer.

“He did a bit of work this morning and I was delighted with him. I think the trainer might have finally got it right this year – two miles in Cheltenham might suit him as he just doesn’t get up the hill over three.”

“I didn’t even give myself the bad option of the Stayers’ Hurdle this year - I only put him in the Champion Hurdle.”

Every year Harrington spends Festival week with her good friend Nicky Henderson, who earlier this week declared his intentions to launch a five-pronged assault on the Champion Hurdle.

She added: “I should maybe kick about three of them in the shins when I’m there!

“It’s an incredibly open race, I think. We thought last year Buveur D’Air was a penalty kick, which is why I avoided him and went three miles - it was the wrong decision.

“I think Supasundae will run really well. He won’t mind it if the ground is soft and I think he’s got a great chance.

“I might try him in cheekpieces or even blinkers at Cheltenham. He’ll run there and then go on to Aintree and Punchestown.”

Supasundae is set to spearhead a small but select Harrington team at Cheltenham.

The Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup-winning trainer plans to run Neverushacon in the Glenfarclas Chase following his triumph over the banks at Punchestown, while Silver Sheen has sound claims in the Pertemps Final.

Of the latter, Harrington said: “He is qualified for the Pertemps Final. I’ve taken a chance by not running him since he won in Warwick and I just hope his mark of 136 will get him in.

“If he doesn’t get in, he’ll go for the Albert Bartlett.”

Last season’s Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light will not run again before a second tilt at the Aintree spectacular in April, with Harrington deciding against an outing at Cheltenham in the Mares’ Hurdle.

She added: “Magic Of Light won’t go. The Mares’ Hurdle looks too hot this year - it looks like all the good mares are going to turn up.

“We’ll go straight to Aintree with her. She’s absolutely fine after her run in the Boyne Hurdle in Navan on Sunday - the ground was just too heavy for her.”