Liam Charnock wings his way back to the ice with Leeds Chiefs

LEEDS CHIEFS have strengthened their roster ahead of Sunday's NIHL National trip to Raiders IHC by signing winger Liam Charnock.

The 24-year-old finished last season with Sheffield Steeldogs, his fourth, but was unable to commit to any team at the start of this campaign until this week when he agreed to join British ice hockey's newest franchise.

REINFORCEMENTS: Sam Zajac is delighted to have brought in Lewis Charnock. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

Having initially come through the Hull junior ranks, Charnock spent some time in North America, returning to to begin his senior career in earnest the Steeldogs - after a brief stint at neighbouring Sheffield Steelers.

Chiefs' player-coach Sam Zajac has been on the lookout to strengthen since the departure of Chris Sykes last month after just four games and believes in Charnock he has landed a player with a ton of potential.

"He’s got great pedigree, he’s played and done his time in the old EPL where he was really effective player," said Zajac. "He’s talented, he’s gritty and he works really hard - he ticks all the boxes for us."

Charnock has attended a number of Chiefs practice sessions in Blackburn and was impressed enough to commit himself for the season. In his four seasons with the Steeldogs, he amassed 100 points, including 34 goals, in 210 appearances.

"He wasn’t quite sure if he could commit with it but he’s been on with us a few times in the last couple of weeks and he’s enjoyed it," added Zajac. "He’s fitted in well with the group and he has the right kind of mentality.

"He’s still very young and has plenty left in the tank. We don’t think he’s quite peaked yet and believe he’s still got quite a lot of developing to do and, hopefully, we can help him get there and push on to that next level because he has all the tools."