LIVE BLOG: Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad - Jamie Shackleton doing ring-walk; Leeds fighter Jack Bateson lands 'classy' win on undercard Josh Warrington takes on Kid Galahad. ALL the latest build-up and then round by round reports as Josh Warrington defends his IBF featherweight title against Sheffield's Kid Galahad. Please refresh the page for the latest updates.