Lizzie Deignan and Ben Swift flying county flag at World Championships after Tom Pidcock wins first Yorkshire medal

Lizzie Deignan and Ben Swift will fly the flag for Yorkshire – and for Britain – this weekend in what will be the biggest sporting event to hit this county for half a decade.

Not since the Grand Depart of the Tour de France five years ago has there been as much expectation on a sporting event, and as many people flooding into the Broad Acres to watch it.

Tom Pidcock wins bronze medal in the U23 men's road race. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Tom Pidcock won Yorkshire’s first medal of their home championships in dramatic circumstances last night and there would be no more fitting a finale than a world title for either Deignan in today’s elite women’s race or Swift in tomorrow’s men’s race.

Today’s 149km route from Bradford to Harrogate will take Deignan through her home town of Otley, past her parents’ front door and along roads she walked as a child.

There may be moments when it is difficult to concentrate on the race.

“It will be a ‘pinch me’ moment for sure,” said Deignan. “I ride from the school I went to, up the route I walked to school on every single day. It will be a special, surreal, moment.”

Nils Eekhoff is disqualified after crossing the line first. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Swift leads a British men’s team consisting of 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas over 280km from Leeds to Harrogate tomorrow. Both will have been inspired by the ride of Pidcock, who initially thought he had lost only to be promoted to third when race winner Nils Eekhoof was disqualified.