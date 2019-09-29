Mads Peders wins UCI Road World Championships men's race at Yorkshire 2019

Denmark is celebrating its first men's world road race champion after Mads Pedersen's thrilling victory in Harrogate on Sunday.

Pedersen, 23, upstaged a host of big names on a gruelling day of wind and rain in Yorkshire to claim a surprise victory.

The rain-lashed bunch head up Parliament Street.

Not least of those big names was Italy's Matteo Trentin who was expected to be the man to prevail when the race came down to the final three, but Pedersen had the edge on the final sprint, leaving Trentin in second with Stefan Kung of Switzerland in third.