Mads Pedersen wins UCI Road World Championships men's race at Yorkshire 2019

Denmark is celebrating a men's world road race champion after Mads Pedersen's thrilling victory in Harrogate on Sunday.

Pedersen, 23, upstaged a host of big names on a gruelling day of wind and rain in Yorkshire to claim a surprise victory.

New world champion Mads Pedersen

Not least of those big names was Italy's Matteo Trentin who was expected to be the man to prevail when the race came down to the final three, but Pedersen had the edge on the final sprint, leaving Trentin in second with Stefan Kung of Switzerland in third.

Peter Sagan, the three-time former champion, ;left his charge from the peloton too late and finished fifth.

Teo Geoghegen Hart was the high-est-placed Briton while Yorkshireman Ben Swift, the reigning British champion, also finished a race in which many of the big names of the peloton abandoned.

The men's race goes past the Pump Room in Harrogate and up Cornwall Road