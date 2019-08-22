Malton & Norton's David Hague adds Yorkshire amateur title to Westwood Trophy success

MALTON & Norton's David Hague is the new Yorkshire amateur champion, following up last week's annexing of the Lee Westwood Trophy with a two-shot victory at Pannal.

But the England international was pushed all the way in the last round by Otley's Phil Tomkinson, who had led after 36 and 54 holes.

Otley's Phil Tomkinson with the Yorkshire amateur runner-up trophy (Picture: Chris Stratford).

Tomkinson, a past winner of the Yorkshire Order of Merit, led by four after opening with rounds of 70 68, an advantage that was halved in the final morning when Hague added a 71 to his initial scores of 72 70 as the Otley man shot 73.

Hague had eradicated the deficit completely by the second hole of the final round with a birdie to Tomkinson's bogey, and added three more birdies before the turn to lead by two.

He maintained the gap with a stunning up and down from a downhill lie to the right of the 10th and when he birdied the 11th, while his rival dropped a shot, the distance between the leading duo stretched to a seemingly daunting four.

However, Hague took six at the next after needing two shots to get out of a bunker and a further entanglement with sand, at 15, cost him another shot and Tomkinson was within one.

The Malton & Norton man regained control at the 16th where he appeared puzzled that his superb chip over a greenside bunker did not drop for an eagle. It left him a tap-in from inches for a birdie and - having moved two ahead again - he kept Tomkinson at bay as both dropped a shot at the 17th before parring the last.

Three players finished three back of Tomkinson. Rotherham's Charlie Daughtrey closed with an excellent 68, after scores of 73 73 74, to finish level par with first-round leader Tom Broxup, of Cookridge Hall) (69 76 73 70) and Hornsea's Jack Maxey (71 76 70 71).