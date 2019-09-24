Malton trainer John Quinn’s Royal Ascot heroine Signora Cabello is retired

JOHN QUINN’S Royal Ascot heroine Signora Cabello has been retired after a disappointing run at the Ayr Gold Cup meeting.

Victorious in last year’s Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting under Oisin Murphy, the three-year-old will go into breeding.

Signora Cabello (centre) has been retired after winning a three-way finish to the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last year.

Beaten on her racecourse debut, she won at both Bath and York for the dual purpose Malton trainer before recording the finest win of her career.

And she then proved that the Queen Mary success was no fluke by winning the Prix Robert Papin in France under jockey Frankie Dettori.

Narrowly beaten in the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville, Signora Cabello has failed to fire in four starts this year and was 14th out of 16 runners in the Al Maktoum Cup Arran Scottish Fillies’ Sprint at the weekend.

However her importance to Phoenix Thoroughbreds, who bought into her on the eve of her Royal Ascot success, cannot be overstated according to Amer Abdulaziz, CEO of her owners.

“She was our first Royal Ascot winner,” said Abdulaziz.

“It’s no exaggeration to say at the time that result was more important than winning any Derby in the world. Everyone watches Royal Ascot, and it put us on the map, especially in Britain.

“She has been an excellent filly for us, and we thank John and his team for all the brilliant work they did with her. I’m sure she’ll make an outstanding broodmare, and we look forward to welcoming her first progeny.”

Meanwhile trainer Scott Dixon expects a big show from Dark Shot when he takes aim at the feature race at Beverley’s final meeting of the season.

The six-year-old gelding is one of seven declared runners for the £20,000 Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes – a race won by top sprinters Tangerine Trees, Kingsgate Native and Alpha Delphini in the past.

Dixon has this season set the son of Acclamation some stiff challenges, with Dark Shot last in action in a Listed race at Doncaster.

Nottinghamshire-based Dixon said: “He’s tricky to win with, but we’ve always liked him and this looks a good opportunity for him.

“We’re pretty closely matched at the weights with Duke Of Firenze and if he can show his best form, you’d give him a good chance.

“The tactics were all wrong at Doncaster – he was too far back at the start and couldn’t get involved – so that run is probably best forgotten.

“It seems that the better company he’s in, the better he runs. He’s been in good form since Doncaster and we go there hopeful.”

Dark Shot’s cause is also aided by Dixon’s appointment of jockey Ben Curtis who has become of the North’s most consistent riders.

A mouthwatering clash between Siskin, Mums Tipple and Earthlight is on the cards in Saturday’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes as 13 juveniles remain in contention for the Newmarket feature.

The Ger Lyons-trained Siskin is already a Group One winner and he lines up here having swerved a clash with the devastating Pinatubo in the National Stakes at the Curragh in favour of this event.

However, he faces anything but a penalty kick with Richard Hannon’s Mums Tipple set to step up in class having won a competitive sales race at York by 11 lengths under Ryan Moore.

Hannon has also left in Threat who won the Gincrack Stakes at York’s Ebor meeting and then the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on St Leger day.