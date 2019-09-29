Manchester Storm 5 Sheffield Steelers 2 - Aaron Fox left to rue missed opportunities in Challenge Cup setback

AARON FOX says his Sheffield Steelers team need to start taking the many chances that come their way in order to turn dominance into wins.

The Steelers went down 5-2 at Manchester Storm in the Challenge Cup on Saturday night, despite out-shooting their hosts 55-32 at Altrincham Ice Arena. But, largely thanks to an impressive display from host goalie Matt Ginn, the visitors came off second-best.

"Matt (Ginn) played a really good game for them tonight," said Fox, whose team return to EIHL regular season action at home to Cardiff Devils on Sunday afternoon (4pm). "I don;t know what the shots finished up - I think it was like 65 to 25 - but we created a lot of chances and I don't think we actually gave up that much.

"But they took care of their chances and found a way to score and we're having a hard time finishing ours at the moment.

"I liked our game actually, but when you don't come out on the winning side of things it's obviously not a great night. So we'll get back to the drawing board and pick it up at home."

After a goalless first period, it was Adam Hughesman who put home a loose puck from close range on the power play with 10.49 played, only for Tanner Eberle to level up for the Steelers with 61 seconds left on the second period clock with a tip-in from in front of net from an Eric Meland blast.

Storm surged ahead once more with two goals in three second-period minutes, the first coming at 27.48 from Mathieu Gagnon when he followed up to poke his own rebound before Jared Aulin back-handed over Pavel Kantor's right hand at 30.38

It got worse for the Steelers when Raymond Grewal got his first goal of the season at 41.34, finding a way through traffic with a blast from the left wing. The dogged Eberle gave Steelers renewed hope at Eberle at 55.42 with a neat top left-hand corner finish off a feed from a Marc-Olivier Vallerand feed.

But Ryan Finnerty's team weathered the pressure they came under from the Steelers - who outshot them 24-9 in the third period alone - and bagged a fifth goal from a Zach Sullivan rocket from the blue line with just two seconds remaining.

Former Steelers' forward and head coach Finnerty, admitted afterwards that his team's defensive nous got them through against a "quality" opposition.

TOUGH TO TAKE: Sheffield Steelers and coaching staff on the away bench during Saturday night's loss at Altrincham. Picture: Mark Ferriss/EIHL.

"I thought we were pretty solid defensively, obviously they threw a lot at us, throwing pucks from everywhere at Ginner but I felt we were pretty resilient and we countered a lot," said Finnerty.

"But they are a good team, they are very offensive, they have a lot of guys who can move and make plays. They have a lot of quality but I was happy with our performance."