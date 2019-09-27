Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket could be best renewal in years says trainer Richard Hannon

ALL eyes at Newmarket are set to be on the unbeaten trio of Earthlight, Siskin and Mums Tipple in what promises to be an intriguing Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes.

The Group One contest is being billed as the strongest two-year-old race of the season so far – and it is not difficult to see why, with Pattern-race winners Threat, Lope Y Fernandez and Golden Horde adding further strength in depth.

Threat (right) bids for Group One glory today after winning York's Gimcrack Stakes and then the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on St Leger day.

On ratings the standard is set by Earthlight, who will bid to provide Andre Fabre with a third Middle Park success following the previous triumphs of Lycius (1990) and Zieten (1992) over two decades ago.

The son of Shamardal has won four straight races, most recently claiming Group One glory in the Prix Morny. “I think the ground should be fine for him after the bit of rain they’ve had in Newmarket. That is not a concern,” said Fabre.

Mums Tipple is two from two for Richard Hannon – making a winning debut in what has turned out to be a red-hot maiden at Ascot before producing one of the most visually impressive displays of the season so far with an 11-length romp in a valuable sales race at York under Ryan Moore.

However, Hannon has warned punters not to dismiss the chances of his apparent second string Threat, who is a double-figure price despite winning the Gimcrack at York and the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on his last two starts. He added: “It’s going to be one of the best Middle Parks we have seen for years.”

Siskin provided his trainer Ger Lyons with a first Group One success in Ireland when claiming his fourth straight victory in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last month.

Lyons said: “I think that Siskin is as well as we have ever had him. What Mums Tipple achieved at York was seriously jaw-dropping and I have huge respect for Earthlight, the other Group One winner in the field, who is in the hands of one of the best trainers on planet Earth. I wish they weren’t turning up, but they are, and all I can say is ‘may the best horse win’.”

Connections of Raffle Prize are full of hope she can crown a fine campaign with a Group One victory in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Something of a surprise winner of the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in June, Middleham trainer Mark Johnston’s filly proved that victory was no fluke when following up in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakesat Newmarket the following month.

The daughter of Slade Power was narrowly beaten by Andre Fabre’s Earthlight – a leading contender for the Middle Park Stakes – when stepped up to the highest level for the Prix Morny, but she will be a hot favourite back against her own sex under Frankie Dettori.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: “She’s had a phenomenal year. If she runs up to the level of her last three runs, she should really win, to be honest.”

Karl Burke believes Living In The Past deserves her shot at Group One glory after landing the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York on her latest appearance.