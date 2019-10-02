Morley driver Dan Cammish pens new deal at top BTCC team Honda Yuasa Racing

MORLEY driver Dan Cammish has signed a new two-year deal with top British Touring Car Championship team Halfords Yuasa Racing.

The 30-year-old currently sits in second place in the overall BTCC standings – just 16 points behind current series leader Colin Turkington going into the final three races of the 2019 championship at Brands Hatch on October 13.

Dan Cammish in his Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R. Picture: Chris Wynne.

Cammish has picked up 12 podium finishes already this season including a victory at Thruxton and five second-places to spearhead his team’s title challenge and is delighted to be staying at the Droitwich-based team for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“I’m over the moon to be extending my contract with the team,” said Cammish. “They truly are the most professional outfit on the grid.

“I have to offer my thanks to the whole of Team Dynamics for the support they have given me, particularly my team-mate Matt Neal who has been a superb mentor and has given me the confidence and inspiration to do what I do.

“The Honda Civic BTCC Type R FK8 just gets better and better, the more I drive it the more I realise what a truly competent car it is.

“This season I have really got to grips with the way the car works and that has reflected in my results. I’ll certainly be giving it my all come the final round at Brands to repay the guys for their faith in me.”

Dave Hodgetts, managing director of Honda UK added: “Dan was a natural choice for us going forward.

“His talent on track is there for all to see and he has grown into the role over the past two seasons.

“Coming from a completely different race championship, and going on to master the highly competitive BTCC in such a short period of time, is testament to not only his driving ability but his character, we are delighted that Dan will be driving for us in both 2020 and 2021.”