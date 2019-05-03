‘Musical chairs’ ends with Frankie Dettori riding Advertise in 2000 Guineas

FRANKIE Dettori hopes he can maintain his unbeaten record aboard Advertise when the pair are reunited in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, the first Classic of the 2019 season.

With his intended mount Too Darn Hot missing the race through injury and stablemate Calyx also swerving it, Dettori will bid for a fourth win in the mile Classic today aboard the Martyn Meade-trained colt.

The three-time champion jockey is currently two from two on Advertise having partnered him to glory in last year’s Group Two July Stakes and at the top level in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The veteran Dettori comes in for the ride because Advertise’s regular rider Oisin Murphy is required to ride the John Gosden-trained Kick On for Qatar Racing.

“I was on Too Darn Hot – then we tried with Calyx. Oisin had the ride on Advertise, but John is running Kick On for Qatar Racing, who Oisin is retained to, so it has been a bit of musical chairs really,” explained the 48-year-old.

“He is a nice horse that is consistent. He is a massive price for what he has done. He was second in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, has won a Group One and was second in the Dewhurst.

“There are only three Group One winners in the field, and he is one of them. I’m very positive about him, and if he has retained that ability from last year he will be in the shake-up.”

Although Advertise is yet to race beyond seven furlongs, Dettori – whose last victory in the 2000 Guineas came aboard Galileo Gold in 2016 – is confident the one-mile trip should not prove beyond his mount.

Dettori added: “People have said he might not stay because he is by Showcasing, but he got seven well in the Dewhurst, so he has not got much to go.

“I always felt like six was too short last year – and that is why I made good use of him in the Phoenix – but he run a super race in the Dewhurst. It looks a wide open Guineas, there are seven or eight in with a shot of winning, and I am one of those. It helps that he has raced at the track before and his form is rock solid.”

Judging by his previous experiences aboard the Phoenix Thoroughbred-owned colt, Dettori is optimistic about a bold bid.

“He hasn’t run this year – but he has had the racecourse gallop with Oisin, and I’ve heard he has done well. I heard he is a big unit now, but he was always a big two-year-old anyway,” he added.

“He has got a nice, smooth action and he travels well. He has got a nice change of gear. He is solid and honest and is not shy of a fight – all of which is what you want in the Guineas.

“I’m only going on what I felt last year. Looking at the black-and-white form, he is up there with the best.”

Aidan O’Brien’s stablemates Ten Sovereigns and Magna Grecia could be the two to beat while Mark Johnston’s Dark Vision and Kevin Ryan’s Gimcrack Stakes winner Emaraaty Ana carry Yorkshire hopes in a wide open race.