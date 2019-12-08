New faces sought to help boost Leeds Chiefs fading playoff bid

LEEDS CHIEFS will hope to have at least one new face in the line-up in time for the forthcoming weekend double-header against Basingstoke Bison.

Player-coach Sam Zajac is hopeful of announcing one new arrival early this week as he bids to arrest a slump in form which has rooted his ‘homeless’ team to the bottom of the NIHL National standings back of a five-game losing streak.

MISSING: It's hoped Andres Kopstals will be fit to face Basingstoke in next weekend's double-header in Hampshire. Picture courtesy of gw-iamges.com

With 32 games remaining in their inaugural campaign, there is still time yet to make up the gap on their rivals in order to make the playoffs.

But it will require more bodies along the way to enable that objective to be realised.

Zajac hopes to have Canadian forward Andres Kopstals back for the trip to Hampshire having missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, while defenceman Steve Duncombe, who was forced off in last week’s defeat at Milton Keynes Lightning and missed the 9-2 loss at Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday, is likely to require a late fitness test.

With defenceman Bobby Streetly out long-term with an upper-body injury, speed is of the essence to bolster the Chiefs’ ranks, admitted Zajac.

We’re looking everywhere we can, in he leagues above and below, to find people to come in and help out the guys we have already got in the room. Sam Zajac

“We need to get guys in, guys that are going to make a difference and not just make up the numbers,” said Zajac.

“We’re looking everywhere we can, in he leagues above and below, to find people to come in and help out the guys we have already got in the room.”