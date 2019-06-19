Newmarket next on the agenda for Laurens after Queen Anne Stakes struggle

Have your say

KARL BURKE reports multiple Group One winner Laurens to have finished ‘slightly stiff’ after her Royal Ascot exertions.

She was sixth to North Yorkshire rival Lord Glitters in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday after taking on colts and geldings.

It’s disappointing when you get beaten but she ran well and, with her frontrunning style of racing, the track doesn’t play to her forte. Karl Burke

And Burke confirmed that Laurens, owned by John Dance and the mount of PJ McDonald, is likely to compete in races restricted to fillies.

Though she did beat Mustashry, her conqueror in Newbury’s Lockinge Stakes, in the race for sixth, Leyburn-based Burke is looking forward to the future.

“She’s okay. She pulled up a little bit stiff behind,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

He nominated the Group One Falmouth Stakes at next month’s high-profile Newmarket meeting as the next target followed by the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

Meanwhile, Burke saddles recent Haydock winner Dubai Station in the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting.

“It’s a very tough race. He will be better over six furlongs later in the season,” reported the trainer.

“He is one for the future but should run well.”