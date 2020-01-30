No more tickets available for Leeds Chiefs’ Elland Road opener

FANS hoping to buy tickets for tomorrow night’s long-awaited opening home game for Leeds Chiefs at the new Elland Road ice rink have been left disappointed after it was revealed no more would be made available.

Rink owners Planet Ice released 500 tickets for the game against Sheffield Steeldogs a month ago, with them all being snapped up within 24 hours.

Work is continuing on getting the Elland Road rink ready for Friday's home opener against Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Simon McGuinness/Planet Ice.

Planet Ice initially said they hoped to release more tickets nearer the time of the fixture but yesterday announced that would now not be the case.

The game on Friday against the Steeldogs is an all-ticket event and spectators will not be able to turn up and pay on the door, given the limited space available.

A statement on the club’s social media channels, said: “Planet Ice Leeds are only days away from opening the doors. We can confirm that there will be no more tickets available for the Chiefs first home game on Elland Road this Friday.

“Tickets for February home fixtures will be released in the coming days.”

After tomorrow’s Yorkshire derby, the Chiefs will have 11 home fixtures remaining.

The next one will be on Saturday, February 8, against Telford Tigers with further home games against Hull Pirates (Friday, February 14), Milton Keynes Lightning (Sunday, February 16), Sheffield (Sunday, February 23) and Bracknell (Saturday, February 29). Further home games will be staged in March against Basingstoke, Telford, Hull (twice), Milton Keynes and Raiders IHC.

The group phase of the playoffs – should Leeds make the post-season – will see two groups of four playing each other once, home and away.