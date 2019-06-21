No need to Advertise as Frankie Dettori chalks up seventh Royal Ascot win

FRANKIE DETTORI’s dream week at Royal Ascot continued when the aptly-named Advertise showcased the jockey’s horsemanship in the Group One Commonwealth Cup.

It was another notable success for the 48-year-old just a day after landing a headline-making four-timer on Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot.

Martyn Meade’s colt was one of the star performers in the juvenile division last season.

However, he never threatened to land a telling blow on his return to action in last month’s 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and as a result, blinkers were fitted for the first time as he dropped back to six furlongs.

Advertise raced in midfield for much of the way before hitting the front racing inside the final furlong and pulling clear of Oisin Murphy’s mount Forever In My Dreams – with Hello Youmzain back in third for Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan.

Dettori, equalling his best ever total of Royal Ascot winners in a week with seven, said: “I’m so pleased for Martyn as he has been having a tough time. He put in a tremendous performance there. I was always in control. He travelled like the winner and when I kicked he went. He was back to his best.”

Bruce Raymond, racing manager for Jaber Abdullah, owner of Hello Youmzain, said: “He’s a good horse. We feel he’s going to mature again. We won’t over-race him this year. I think it’s possible he’ll go for Group One races like the Haydock Sprint and maybe something in France. He’s better on soft ground. He just wants taking care of.”

On another dramatic day, there was an upset in the Group One Coronation Stakes when French challenger Watch Me outbattled Aidan O’Brien’s dual Classic winner Hermosa.

Hayley Turner became only the second female jockey – and first since Gay Kelleway 32 years ago – to ride a Royal Ascot winner when Thanks Be triumphed in the Sandringham Handicap. She got the 33-1 shot home in front by a neck from the Queen’s Magnetic Charm.

And there was Yorkshire success in the finale when Baghdad, trained at Middleham by Mark Johnston, took the concluding Duke of Edinburgh Stakes under Ryan Moore – they just held on from Ben Vrackie who was closing remorselessly under that man Dettori.