O’Meara’s Suedois and Salateen head for Newmarket

DAVID O’MEARA will be double-handed tomorrow when the Group One-winning Royal Ascot trainer saddles stablemates Suedois and Salateen in Newmarket’s feature race.

Both line up in the Group Three Criterion Stakes as O’Meara looks for further success after Lord Glitters won the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Suedois, whose finest hour came when winning the Group One Shadwell Turf Mile in Kentucky in October 2017, is the mount of the North Yorkshire’s stable jockey Danny Tudhope who rode four winners at Royal Ascot.

The horse, whose career earnings are now approaching the £1.25m mark, was recently runner-up to Safe Voyage at Haydock in the John Of Gaunt Stakes.

Meanwhile Salateen, the mount of Adam Kirby, is another consistent performer who was fourth at York on his last outing to Cardsharp who reopposes.

“There was no suitable race for Suedois at Royal Ascot, as the stiff mile there is too much for him and he finds six furlongs a bit sharp,” said O’Meara, speaking ahead of the Criterion Stakes which also features Henry Candy’s veteran sprinter Limato.

“He has come out of his run in the John Of Gaunt really well and this change to fast ground won’t bother him as he goes on anything.

“He is a very good horse, a Grade 1 winner in the past, so I expect him to be competitive on Saturday.

“Danny [Tudhope] has been doing a great job riding for me over the last seven or eight years so his four winners at Royal Ascot didn’t surprise me at all.

“Salateen probably has a bit to find on Saturday but he will like the quick ground.”

Meanwhile Hugo Palmer’s Mootasadir will carry top weight in tomorrow’s Northumberland Plate – the Pitmen’s Derby.

A maximum field of 20 will go to post for the famous handicap, with Palmer’s classy four-year-old due to carry 9st 12lb having won the Magnolia Stakes at Kempton in March.

Last year’s winner Withhold, the mount of champion apprentice Jason Watson, will run for Roger Charlton, but he has not been in action since breaking blood vessel in Australia in October. In the same Tony Bloom ownership is the Willie Mullins-trained Stratum, the only Irish runner in the race.

Mark Johnston’s Austrian School is one of three set to represent the Middleham trainer – along with Chester Cup winner Making Miracles and the prolific King’s Advice, who has won all six of his races for his new yard since joining from France.