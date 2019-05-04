Oil spill disrupts Women’s Tour de Yorkshire

The second and final stage of the ASDA Women’s Tour de Yorkshire was disrupted on Saturday morning by oil on the road at the day’s first climb.

The Cote de Silpho, 38.5km into the 132km route from Bridlington to Scarborough, was bypassed by the riders and a clean-up operation was mounted in a bid to get the road ready for the men’s race which follows in the afternoon.

Welcome to Yorkshire commercial director Peter Dodd confirmed: “We were alerted to concerns about a substance on the road at the Cote de Silpho making it impassable.

“A decision was quickly made to re-route the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race as the safety of the riders, race convoy and public is paramount.

“North Yorkshire County Council Highways crews are attending to clean-up and make the road safe.”