Old Trafford Ashes Test: How Stuart Broad has made it a summer to forget for David Warner

STUART BROAD continued his stranglehold over David Warner as he removed the Australian opener for a duck in the opening over of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

It was the fifth time in seven innings this series that the England quick has sent Warner packing.

Trudging off: Australia's David Warner.

Here, we take a look at how Broad has given the batsman a summer to forget.

First Test, Edgbaston

First innings

Warner lbw Broad 2

The Australian, public enemy No 1 for being the architect of last year’s ball-tampering plot in South Africa, was removed by a full and fast delivery in the fourth over of the morning, much to the delight of the home crowd. He declined to a review, a bad decision as Hawk-Eye showed the ball was missing leg stump.

Second innings

Warner c Bairstow b Broad 8

In the third over of the innings, Warner attempted to withdraw his bat as he was tempted by a delivery outside off stump but he was not quick enough and edged behind to wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow. Umpire Joel Wilson was unmoved but England’s decision to query the call was proved correct by technology, handing Broad his 450th Test wicket.

Second Test, Lord’s

First innings

Warner b Broad 3

A glorious delivery from around the wicket nipped back to clip the top of Warner’s leg stump as the England quick removed the Australian for the third time in a row, the breakthrough coming towards the end of the second day of the rain-affected match.

Third Test, Headingley

Second innings

Warner lbw Broad 0

England needed a urgent response after being bowled out for 67 and Broad provided it as he removed Warner for a second-ball duck, another nip-backer from around the wicket beating the Australia’s inside edge and rapping his pad. Umpire Wilson hesitated before raising his finger. Warner reviewed without success, the technology showing the ball clattering into leg stump, although the impact was umpire’s call.

Fourth Test, Old Trafford

First innings

Warner c Bairstow b Broad 0

The Australian opener’s rotten run continued as Broad struck in the first over. His delivery nipped away and Warner, attempting to leave, was too slow in withdrawing his bat and edged behind to Bairstow for a duck - his sixth score under 10 in the series.