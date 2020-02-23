Once in a lifetime opportunity beckons for Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, insists he will do everything possible to set up a unification fight this year against Tyson Fury, saying “it has become the biggest fight in the history of the sport worldwide.”

Fury won the WBC world heavyweight title after stopping Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to inflict the first defeat of the American’s professional career.

Fellow Briton Joshua holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles after winning his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr last year and Hearn believes the two camps have a once in a lifetime chance to make a unification fight happen.

Hearn said: “What a time for British boxing. To have one world heavyweight champion would be great but to have two with all the belts, we will never see it again.

“I have said and I will make this clear, we have to make this fight happen. We will never get the chance for two Brits to fight for an undisputed heavyweight world championship.

“I will promise you we will do everything we can to make this fight happen.

“The first thing is that Wilder has the rematch clause. I don’t think anyone wants to see a third fight, it was that conclusive, but we will see if he wants to exercise that. I probably expect Wilder (to take the rematch). I don’t see where else he has to go.

“Our mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, is also promoted by Bob Arum, Tyson Fury’s promoter, so there is a very easy manoeuvre there if Wilder doesn’t want the rematch to go straight into this undisputed fight in the summer.”