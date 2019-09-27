Only first place matters, says Tom Pidcock after belated bronze at World Championships

An eventful men’s Under-23s road race took a dramatic – and favourable – twist for a Yorkshireman in Harrogate last night.

Tom Pidcock initially thought, as did the thousands watching at roadside in the early evening sunshine, that he had been beaten to a medal in a thrilling sprint finish on Parliament Street.

Tom Pidcock crosses the line. Pictures: Bruce Rollinson

He shed tears in the arms of his parents, and then choked them back moments later when addressing the media in the mixed zone.

However, 30 minutes later he was a UCI Road World Championship medallist for the second time after Nils Eekhoff, the initial race winner, had been disqualified for drafting the team car when recovering from an earlier crash.

The decision, which took the race jury 25 minutes to deliberate over, elevated Pidcock to the bronze medal, made a world champion out of Samuele Battistella of Italy and a silver medallist of Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland.

“It doesn’t change now I’ve got a medal. It’s only first place that matters in a championship,” said Pidcock, in a revealing statement about his winning mentality.

The chasing bunch on Cornwall Road.

“It’s not the way I would have wanted it.

“The bronze medal has just meant that I had more time to enjoy the crowds on the podium.

“At least now I’ve got a souvenir, but I’d have liked a jersey.”

Pidcock had sympathy for Eekhoff, who raced back down the hill through Harrogate with the rest of his team clearly distressed by the decision.

GB rider Fred Wright passes the Pump Room on the Harrogate Circuit.

But as the young Yorkshireman pointed out, rules are rules.

Eekhoff was found to have spent too long on the back of the team car when trying to get back into the race after a crash earlier on in the 173km ride from Doncaster.

However many seconds that gave him was found by the race commissaries to have been decisive, given he and two other riders only caught the late break that consisted of Pidcock, Battistella and Bissegger in the final kilometre and a half.

The margin of Eekhoff’s victory was half a bike length.

World champion Samuele Battistella, silver medalist Stefan Bissegger and Tom Pidcock, bronze medal, in the U23 men's road race.

“It could have affected the whole race,” said Pidcock of the drafting incident.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s a shame for him.

“Not how I’d like to win a medal but there are rules and there are consequences and unfortunately he has broken one.”

It was draamtic race, not least for Pidcock.

Riders set off in front of enthusiastic crowds in Doncaster in mid-afternoon in autumnal sunshine but were faced with showers and a bracing wind on the top of Greenhow that split the peloton.

Pidcock found himself off the back of the peloton 69km from home after getting involved in a collision of his own.

“It’s the same knee I bashed at l’Avenir,” said Pidcock in reference to a crash in France five weeks ago that left him in hospital and placed his world championships chances in doubt.

“On one of the decents, a Swedish rider forgot he had brakes. I stopped but the guys behind didn’t stop and it sent me over the bars.

“The race was, not hard, but with the rain and the cold, it was quite grippy.

“I wasn’t feeling quite 100 per cent but I used my race craft to get in the break.

“I didn’t feel great on Greenhow, but when I got into Harrogate and every single person was cheering me on, that was pretty special. That will stay with me for a long time.”

Though in time the medal will look nice on his cv, particularly alongside the gold he won at junior level in the time-trial at the world championships in Bergen two years ago, the over-riding memory Pidcock will take from his home world championships is that he was beaten on the finishing straight in Harrogate.

After the final seven riders jockeyed for position up the hill towards Bettys Tea Rooms, Pidcock hit the front with 150 metres to go.

Gold looked to be his but he wilted under the pressure – not enough mileage in his legs – and first a Dutchman, then an Italian, then a Swiss passed him.

“I opened up my sprint when I would normally but my legs just went,” he said.

“I don’t have the racing in my legs.”

Even so, and whether it was fourth place or third place, given the context of a first race since a bad crash five weeks ago, it was another hugely encouraging performance from a young Yorkshireman who has won world titles in cross-country cycling and now has medals in two age groups at the world road championships.

He is set to announce which road team he is joining next year in the next few weeks, with his continued development one of the intriguing storylines to follow in the coming years.