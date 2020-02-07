Pete Russell confident GB will get stronger to keep Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics dream alive

HEAD coach Pete Russell is confident his Great Britain team will improve as they resume their bid to reach the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

GB began their hosting of the pre-qualifying tournament in Nottingham with a hard-fought 4-3 win against Romania on Thursday night at Nottingham’s National Ice Centre.

They resume action tonight when they take on Estonia before closing the four-day tournament against Hungary on Sunday.

It is anticipated that final game will provide the winner who will then progress to the last round of qualifying in late August, where the victor will make it through to Beijing 18 months later.

Before then, of course, GB will need to ensure they secure victory against an Estonian side keen to bounce back from their 4-1 opening day defeat to Hungary.

The last time the two teams met was in Division One of the World Championships in 2016 when GB won 4-3 thanks to an overtime winner from Sheffield Steelers’ Robert Dowd.

Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd celebrates his overtime winner against Estonia at the Rodl Championships in 2016. Picture Colin Lawson.

“The guys were positive against Romania, they stuck at it,” said Russell. “Of course there are going to be holes, they’ve not been together for a long time so there are going to be messy parts but, overall, I was happy with it.

“It’s just points that count and trying to make sure we get better with each game, which I think we will.”