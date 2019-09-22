Picture gallery from a wonderful first weekend of UCI Road World Championship cycling in Harrogate
Sunday's wet weather failed to dampen the spirits as the UCI World Road Championships finally got started in Harrogate over the weekend.
Saturday's glorious sunshine at least saw the opening event, the Para-Cycling International, played out in front of cheering crowds and a packed Fan Zone. However, crowd numbers were bound to have been affected on Sunday as much of the race was hampered by heavy rain. In the end it was Holland who won the relay, followed by Germany and Great Britain.
Two-year-old Rowan Lyond from Bishop Monkton rings his cow bell with his face painted.