Pool: National triumph for West Yorkshire’s ‘A Team’ on south coast

Sixty players from West Yorkshire Blackball County Pool put in some excellent performances in the national county finals with the men’s A team fighting back to claim a memorable title triumph in Selsey, West Sussex.

The men’s A,B, and C teams together with the youth and ladies teams all qualified for the quarter-final knockout stages where all five teams won and made it into the semi-finals.

West Yorkshire Blackball County Pool men's C team.

For three of the teams their journey came to an end at this stage as the ladies, the reigning champions – men’s B team and youth team all fell just short by a few games.

The men’s A and C teams both made it through to their respective finals where they both came across Essex who raced into an early lead in both games.

The men’s C team, who were also reigning champions, found the early deficit was too just much to make up and couldn’t close it quickly enough as they eventually lost out 14-10.

The men’s A team, however, managed to fight back from being 4-1 and 8-5 down to finally go in front for the first time at 10-9 and eventually going on to clinch the title at 14-11 with a masterclass finish from club legend Steve Webster which was streamed live on pool channel “rhinotv”.

West Yorkshire Blackball County Pool ladies team.

They also made history being the first team to win the A section of the tournament fielding a youth player in their line up.

County manager Darren Brown said: “I’m proud of every person that travelled to showcase their skills on the biggest stage. We’re growing as a county and will only get bigger.”

The new county season is currently due to start on April 22 playing at the White Rose in Ossett.

The teams’ based there are men’s A, B, and C, ladies, youths, and also the seniors teams.

The club is always looking to strengthen all of their squads but especially on the youth side with some under-18 players.

Anyone interested in signing up to play for one of the teams or sponsoring one should get in touch with Darren Brown at dazbrown23@icloud.com.