Promoter Eddie Hearn promises to deliver Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua unification fight

Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world ‘will happen’, according to Eddie Hearn.

Hearn was one of many observers awe-struck at the manner of Fury’s destruction of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fury, 31, had promised to be aggressive in his rematch with Wilder, after his elusive boxing tactics were not enough to secure the belt in their first fight 14 months ago.

And he delivered in style, flooring Wilder twice at the MGM Grand and beating the champion up to the extent his corner pulled him out in the seventh round.

The obvious next step would be to put Fury in with fellow BritonJoshua, given both men hold all versions of the heavyweight championship of the world – Fury the WBC belt and Joshua the WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO titles.

Joshua is slated to make a mandatory defence of his IBF crown against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, but Hearn said he is eager to negotiate terms on what would be the biggest, and no doubt, most lucrative fight in British boxing history.

“He’s promoted by Bob Arum predominantly. Frank Warren is also involved, MTK are his management company. I’ve spoke to Top Rank and I’ve spoken to MTK straight after the fight,” confirmed Hearn.

“Everybody is very clear on this. Everybody wants this fight – Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom.

“There are some hurdles to overcome on the broadcasting, but nothing too much.

“I promise you this fight will happen. If we have to fight (Kubrat) Pulev, we’ve got to beat Pulev, and if he (Fury) has to fight Wilder, he’s got to beat Wilder again. Both of those things will happen.

“Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will knock Pulev clean out, despite Bob Arum telling us very differently.

“You will get this fight. We will do everything that it takes to make this fight.

“Last time, you had us and Team Wilder and we were locking heads. Right now, you have two guys and two camps that genuinely want this fight, that genuinely will do everything that they can to make this fight. It is the only fight.

“When are we ever going to get the chance of two British world heavyweight champions fighting for the undisputed title against each other?

“It’s never happened before it will never happen again. We’d be clowns, we’d be idiots if we didn’t make this fight. We believe we win the fight, they believe they win the fight, so let’s see it.”

For his part, Fury insists he is only just getting started having reinvented himself as a “beast” with his spectacular destruction of WBC champion Wilder.

“I’m my own worst critic and even though it was a fantastic performance and I got a great win, I know I can do better,” he said.

“I’ve only just started with my new trainer, SugarHill Steward. We only had seven weeks to perfect a Kronk Gym style. But I’m a quick learner and I aim to get back to the gym straightaway, to work on balance and straight punches.

“I’m going to be putting people to sleep left, right and centre. Don’t forget when I came here people said I couldn’t punch.

“Wilder himself said I’ve got ‘pillow fists’ in the past. Well it didn’t do badly for an old fat guy who can’t punch, did I?”

Asked whether he believes he is the biggest puncher in the heavyweight division, Fury said: “No... I’m an old feather duster who can’t break an egg, aren’t I?

“But 21 knockouts in 31 fights isn’t so bad considering I never really look for knockouts, I’ve always looked to use my boxing skill.

“With this weight and technique we can knock out anybody. When I jumped on the scales people thought I hadn’t come for a fight, that I’d underestimated Wilder, come for a payday. When I got in there I felt like a beast. This is my weight.”

Fury has now held all of the major world titles in the division, having outclassed Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts before spiralling into a spell of depression and inactivity.

Fury – who socialised with fans in Vegas in the wake of his win –still believes a third match with Wilder could happen.

“The spoils of war are fresh,” he said. “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay needs time to recover.

But I’m almost sure he’ll take the rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher and he can take someone out at any time.

“With that level of danger, you can always win a fight.

“I’m sure we’ll do it again if he wants to.”

Wilder, before being taken to hospital, was reflective but annoyed by the stoppage.

“The best man won,” he said. “But my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield.

“I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight.

It is what it is, but I make no excuses. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield.

“I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger.”