Racing mourns Ferdy Murphy after North Yorkshire trainer loses cancer battle

FERDY Murphy, one of Yorkshire’s most successful most successful jump trainers, has died after a long battle with cancer.

He passed away peacefully this morning at his home in France where he has lived since 2013. He was 70.

Ferdy Murphy and his son Paul, with champion horse Kalahari King.

“They say you never meet your heroes – but he was my hero,” said his son Paul, himself a former trainer.

Murphy, who had five children, turned Wynbury Stables in West Witton into one of the North’s top National Hunt stables.

He spent a lifetime in racing, initially under the tutelage of legendary Irish trainer Paddy Mullins.

Kalahari King and Graham Lee won a Grade One chase at Aintree in 2009.

Yet, after a riding career, Murphy excelled as a trainer after saddling his first winners in the 1988-89 seasons.

He won many of the top jumps races – including the 2002 Hennessy Gold Cup with Sibton Abbey - and won multiple Grade One hurdles with the ill-fated French Holly in an era dominated by the mighty Istabraq.

A multiple winner at the Cheltenham Festival thanks to an uncanny ability to prepare horses to perfection for the major Spring meetings on both sides of the Irish Sea, he won the Scottish National and Sandown’s season-ending Betfred Gold Cup with Hot Weld in successive weeks in 2007.

And Murphy’s final Grade One winner was Kalahari King’s success at the 2009 Grand National meeting.

Never short of an opinion, he was particularly proud of the jockeys he nurtured during his training career – notably Adrian Maguire, Andrew Thornton, Graham Lee, Keith Mercer, PJ McDonald and Davy Russell, the jockey now associated with dual Grand National hero Davy Russell.

In his last interview, Murphy spoke of his pride watching Russell ride Tiger Roll, the history-making horse.

Off the racecourse, he could be outspoken and would not hesitate to stand up for Northern racing.

Those paying tribute included 2013 Grand National-winning trainer Sue Smith who said: “He was a great supporter of the North and had an excellent record in all the big races.

“He and Harvey worked together a lot for racing in the North. He always had a story to tell and will be much missed.”

